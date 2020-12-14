FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB drops to $399 (Prev-gen., Orig. $559)

-
AppleBest iPad DealsTigerDirect
$160 off $399

TigerDirect offers Apple’s previous-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for $399 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $559 (which is what the current-generation model goes for), and today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve seen all-time on a similar model of any generation. Apple’s iPad offers a 10.2-inch display and compatibility with the Apple Pencil, making this the perfect tablet for both education and school, as well as media consumption. You’ll find that it’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard, which can make typing papers or notes super simple.

While it might still be rather annoying that it’s not bee simplified yet, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad still utilizes Lightning for charging and data. You’ll find a fairly short cable in the box, but you can extend that out to 10-feet with Amazon’s in-house MFi cable. It’s nylon braided for a rugged build and will let you power up no matter where a plug is.

However, should you want to leverage fast charging, pick up Anker’s USB-C to Lightning Cable and Aukey’s 18W USB-C charger. Combined, you’ll spend around $23 here and be able to power up quite a bit faster than standard USB-C cables and adapters allow.

Also, be sure to swing by our Apple guide, which is constantly updated with the best deals from around the web, including Apple Watch Series 6 from $350, a gift card sale, as well as the iPad mini 5 from $350.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

  • A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture; delivers powerful computing performance
  • 10.2-inch 2160×1620 Retina display; offers enticing visual performance
  • 128GB storage capacity; allows you store files, apps and multimedia content
  • Touch ID; lets you unlock your iPad instantly and secure private data in apps.
  • WiFi+4G LTE; gives access to seamless wireless connection for browsing, chatting and much more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

TigerDirect

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Get ready for Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 6, now d...
Apple’s official iPad Smart Keyboards plunge as l...
Get a $100 Apple gift card + $10 Target credit starting...
iPad mini 5 discounted from $350 as holiday pricing ret...
Take $50 off Apple’s latest iPad Air
Both Apple Pencil models go on sale today from $80, mar...
Official iPhone cases are on sale from $10 in this Blac...
Apple starts the weekend with $5 movie sale featuring &...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $49

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad starts at $299: Wi-Fi 128GB model $380, more

From $299 Learn More
Up to $200

Best Buy 4-day Apple sales event takes $100 off Apple Watch, iPad Air, more

Shop now! Learn More
$49 off

Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Air/Pro drops to a new low of $250

$250 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 — Apple: AirPods Pro $170, Apple Watch Series 3 $119, iPads, more

Learn More
Reg. $180

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6-foot ladder for $135 (All-time low)

$135 Learn More
35% off

This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + installs easily at $84.50 (35% off)

$84.50 Learn More
Reg. $50

These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles to the cloud for $36 (Reg. $50)

$36 Learn More
All-time low

Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone returns to all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More