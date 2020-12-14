Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB drops to $399 (Prev-gen., Orig. $559)

TigerDirect offers Apple’s previous-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for $399 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $559 (which is what the current-generation model goes for), and today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve seen all-time on a similar model of any generation. Apple’s iPad offers a 10.2-inch display and compatibility with the Apple Pencil, making this the perfect tablet for both education and school, as well as media consumption. You’ll find that it’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard, which can make typing papers or notes super simple.

While it might still be rather annoying that it’s not bee simplified yet, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad still utilizes Lightning for charging and data. You’ll find a fairly short cable in the box, but you can extend that out to 10-feet with Amazon’s in-house MFi cable. It’s nylon braided for a rugged build and will let you power up no matter where a plug is.

However, should you want to leverage fast charging, pick up Anker’s USB-C to Lightning Cable and Aukey’s 18W USB-C charger. Combined, you’ll spend around $23 here and be able to power up quite a bit faster than standard USB-C cables and adapters allow.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture; delivers powerful computing performance

10.2-inch 2160×1620 Retina display; offers enticing visual performance

128GB storage capacity; allows you store files, apps and multimedia content

Touch ID; lets you unlock your iPad instantly and secure private data in apps.

WiFi+4G LTE; gives access to seamless wireless connection for browsing, chatting and much more

