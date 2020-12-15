FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s Sauder furniture deals: $99 storage cabinet with built-in charging, more from $49

-
Today at Amazon we’ve discovered several Sauder furniture deals up to 34% off. Our top pick is the Sauder Boulevard Cafe Storage Cabinet for $98.99 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish cabinet is a great way to add some fashionable storage to your space. Built-in USB ports headline this product, paving the way for easy charging whenever the need arises. A lockable cabinet with key ensures that medicine and the like can be secured to prevent little ones from potentially getting in there. Ratings are still rolling in, but Sauder furniture is reputable. Continue reading to find several more Sauder furniture discounts priced from $49.

More Sauder deals:

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in the Zinus bed deals we spotted earlier. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $33 and shoppers will find discounts up to 38% off. Leading the bunch is Zinus’ 12-inch Motion-Isolating Queen Hybrid Mattress at $121 off, but that’s just one of many other deals there.

Sauder Boulevard Cafe Storage Cabinet features:

  • Large shelf with built-in USB ports for easy charging
  • Hidden storage behind door
  • Key lock for safe and secure storage
  • Perforated metal door and back panel
  • Powder coated metal construction for durability

