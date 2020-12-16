FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 11 Pro Case $5 (54% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its iPhone 11 Pro Mimic Tempered Glass Case for $5.49 Prime shipped when code ESR12CHS has been applied at checkout. Down from its $12 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount, comes within $0.50 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. This case protects an iPhone 11 Pro while also letting you show off its design thanks to a clear TPU bump and tempered glass back. Alongside fending off scratches, there’s also a raised lip around the front that keeps your phone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

Solid 9H tempered glass with a soft TPU frame provide comprehensive and clear protection for iPhone 11 Pro. Mimics the smooth back of the iPhone 11 Pro and offers you great grip when holding the iPhone 11 Pro. 

The iPhone 11 Pro Clear Glass Case have 9H-hard tempered-glass back and it is tough enough to withstand the nicks and scrapes of everyday use. Soft corner material with built-in air offers more effective shock-absorbing protection for the glass back of the iPhone 11 Pro.

