ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with HomeKit is $150 for a limited time

Woot offers the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with HomeKit support for $149.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $250 and has trended around $180 when available. This is the second-best offer we’ve seen in 2020. ecobee4 is a full-featured smart thermostat with HomeKit compatibility, a built-in Alexa speaker, and much more. It also ships with a room sensor, which is perfect for keeping track of temperatures in various areas of your home. This ensures that your space is evenly heated and cooled. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review. Note: This is an open-box model with a Woot warranty.

Looking for something more low-tech without all the bells and whistles? Consider the top-rated from Honeywell Wi-fi-enabled programmable thermostat for over $60 less. It still features Alexa support and 7-day programming to help you save on energy costs, making it a great option for expanding your smart home setup without shelling out too much cash.

While winter is upon us, this is a great time to score some off-season savings and gear up for next spring on energy-savings accessories. Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for even more price drops to enjoy this holiday season. That includes a pair of robust outdoor solar lights deigned to illuminate your space for under $19.

ecobee4 features:

SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees).

ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. One Room Sensor included, 2-pack sold separately

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough.

