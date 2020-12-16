Saucony’s Winter Event takes extra 20% off best-selling running shoes, apparel, more

The Saucony Winter Sale Event takes extra 20% off already-reduced styles with promo code WINTER20 at checkout. Find deals on great running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Echelon 7 Running Shoes. Originally priced at $130, however during the sale it’s currently marked down to $64. This style is available in three versatile color options and the cushioned insole promotes comfort throughout the day. It’s also flexible to give you a natural stride and lightweight to help keep you quick on your feet. Better yet, you can wear these throughout any season and it has a breathable mesh lining as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Dick’s Sporting Goods Last-Minute Gift Ideas with up to 50% off The North Face, Nike, and more.

