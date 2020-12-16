FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Saucony’s Winter Event takes extra 20% off best-selling running shoes, apparel, more

-
20% off From $30

The Saucony Winter Sale Event takes extra 20% off already-reduced styles with promo code WINTER20 at checkout. Find deals on great running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Echelon 7 Running Shoes. Originally priced at $130, however during the sale it’s currently marked down to $64. This style is available in three versatile color options and the cushioned insole promotes comfort throughout the day. It’s also flexible to give you a natural stride and lightweight to help keep you quick on your feet. Better yet, you can wear these throughout any season and it has a breathable mesh lining as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Dick’s Sporting Goods Last-Minute Gift Ideas with up to 50% off The North Face, Nike, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Handle winter weather with Dyson’s heater, fan, a...
Eddie Bauer has four new collaborations to end the year...
Amazon is handing out free Fall Guys in-game content, c...
Free up your router with TP-Link’s 5-Port Etherne...
Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 captures porch pirates in...
Razer’s latest Opus ANC Headphones drop to all-ti...
MyProtein’s vegan blend sees rare price drop: 6.6...
TunnelBear secures your online browsing from snooping I...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

ASICS takes 30% off sitewide: Running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more

From $13 Learn More
50% off

adidas End of Season Sale slashes up to 50% off sitewide: Ultraboosts, more + free shipping

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Free up your router with TP-Link’s 5-Port Ethernet Switch, now $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More
Orig. $200

Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 captures porch pirates in the act at $70 (Pre-owned, Orig. $200)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $200

Razer’s latest Opus ANC Headphones drop to all-time low at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $90

MyProtein’s vegan blend sees rare price drop: 6.6-lbs. for $36 shipped (Reg. $90)

$36 Learn More
Up to 72.5% off

TunnelBear secures your online browsing from snooping ISPs at up to 72.5% off from $2.75/mo.

From $2.75/mo. Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 16-inch 80V Electric Cordless String Trimmer $170, more

Learn More