Arlo Q delivers HD feeds and free cloud storage for $80 ($40 off)

-
AmazonSmart HomeArlo
$40 off $80

Amazon offers the Arlo Q 1080p Security Camera for $79.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 but trends more recently around $120. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, 2-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. It’s also a great option for expanding your interior recording if you’re already rolling with Arlo. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 7,100 Amazon customers.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14-days. Not to mention, its smaller footprint won’t take up too much space in your setup. Learn more here.

For more deals on the smart home front, make sure to check out the ecobee smart thermostats that are on sale this morning from $147. That includes the latest model which features HomeKit compatibility, making it a great pairing with Siri and other devices with the same label.

Arlo Q features:

  • Stream live video 24/7 and watch past recordings in sharp 1080p HD resolution from anywhere in the world using your smartphone, tablet, or computer
  • Save on expensive subscription fees with free cloud storage that lets you view, share, and download recordings from the past 7 days at no cost. No contract required.
  • Receive instant alerts on your mobile phone whenever motion or sound is detected. Wi-Fi range 300 feet line of sight

