Today’s Amazon furniture discounts modernize your space from $60

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted lighting, tables, chairs, and more discounts as low as $60. Our favorite is the Rivet Jamie Accent Chair for $353.61 shipped. That’s $86 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. This accent chair is bound to uplift almost any space whether it be your home office, living room, or bedroom. It delivers an “eye catching, mid-century modern inspired design” that’s upheld by tapered hardwood legs. The entire piece measures 31- by 32.3 by 35-inches and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture deals priced from $60.

More furniture deals:

Oh, and let’s not forget that yesterday we spotted the Zinus Trisha Queen Bed Frame at $129. It boasts a low-profile design that’s bound to help modernize your bedroom on a budget. No box spring is required, helping keep cost as low as possible. This offer brings it back to the lowest Amazon price we’ve tracked in 2020.

Amazon Rivet Jamie Accent Chair features:

  • Timeless, versatile design in a compact size suitable for small accent spaces as well as spacious open floor plans.
  • Simple leg assembly. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth.
  • Solid hardwood frame and legs with foam padding and fabric upholstery.

