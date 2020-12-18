Low-profile Zinus Trisha Queen Bed Frame returns to 2020 low of $129

Amazon is offering the Zinus Trisha 7-inch Queen Bed Frame for $129 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This low-profile bed frame is a highly-affordable way to modernize your bedroom. A sturdy construction means that no box spring is required, helping keep cost as low as possible. Once assembled, measurements work out to 80- by 60- by 27-inches. This Zinus offering is backed by a 5-year warranty, helping ensure it’s a solution that’s built to last for years to come. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

A new bed frame could signal that it’s also time to grab a set of pillows. Thankfully, you can grab this 2-pack for $22. Each one spans 20- by 28-inches and boasts an “incredibly soft and fluffy” design. More than 7,000 Amazon have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

If the style of the bed frame above isn’t to your liking, consider the Zinus Misty instead. Yesterday we spotted a discount that delivers up to $99 in savings. Many will agree that it’s a classy style and Zinus calls it a “cozy, button-tufted masterpiece.” It’s sturdy enough to support 700-pounds of weight.

Zinus Trisha 7-inch Queen Bed Frame features:

7 inch mattress foundation with headboard supports memory foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses.

Use with or without a box spring to personalize your mattress height. Mattress sold separately.

Strong heavy duty steel frame structure with wood slats prevents sagging and increases mattress life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!