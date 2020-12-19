Fossil’s always-on Hybrid Smartwatch is $97.50 (50% off) with Citizen, Skagen watches from $80

Today at Amazon we’ve found several Citizen, Skagen, and Fossil discounts up to 50% off. Our favorite is the Fossil Latitude Hybrid HR Smartwatch for $97.50 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $39. This standout hybrid smartwatch boasts a large 50mm case, heart rate sensor, and the list goes on. An always-on read-out display serves up glanceable data so little interaction is required. Despite this, wearers can still anticipate up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge. Rated reputable brand. Continue reading to find more watch discounts priced as low as $80.

More watches on sale:

Haven’t had your fill of watch discounts yet? Great, because yesterday’s roundup is still ripe for the picking. There you’ll find Citizen, Skagen, and Fossil timepieces up to $194 off. Even better, pricing starts at $44, allowing these to make for affordable Christmas presents.

Fossil Latitude Hybrid HR Smartwatch features:

This is one smart watch – Receive and view smartphone notifications and alerts, see calendar and weather updates, control your music and more

An innovative timepiece designed with integrated mechanical hands and an always-on read-out display showing curated information at a glance; Case size: 50mm; Band size: 24mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 24mm bands; water resistant to 100ft (30m); imported

Equipped with Heart rate sensor for in-depth wellness tracking. Keep track of your steps, active minutes, calories, heart rate, sleep

