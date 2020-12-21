FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage hits Amazon low at $399 ($100 off)

Amazon offers the Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB for $399 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H. Today’s deal equates to a $100 discount from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features include a 6.3-inch 1440p display, Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU, 128GB of storage, and Google’s well-regarded 12MP camera. Learn more in our hands-on review. Despite being a few years old at this point, Google Pixel 3 XL is still a viable device, even moreso at today’s discount. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a Pixel 3 XL clear case to protect your investment. This option is under $11 and won’t break the bank, or add much bulk to your new device. Plus, the clear case design makes it easy to show off your color of choice from today’s deal. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for a more recent release? Don’t miss today’s deal on the Samsung Note20 Ultra at $277 off. That’s alongside a host of other deals from $812 in this morning’s roundup. There’s a lot to like on the Note20 Ultra, including 5G connectivity and a triple-camera lens system. Check out all the details here.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

  • Capture the perfect shot every time, Get things done with the Google assistant, 1 Enjoy an all-day battery, and more.
  • Get everyone in the picture with Group selfies Selfie stick required. Snap portraits like a Pro with Portrait mode. Capture smiles, not blinks, for a great photo every time.
  • Pixel 3 comes with a battery that charges fast and wirelessly, and lasts all day. It’s even smart enough to limit battery usage for the apps you don’t use often to keep you Going longer.

