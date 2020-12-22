FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Monoprice’s up to 75% off holiday sale has electric standing desks, 3D printers, more

Monoprice has launched an up 75% off year end holiday sale, discounting a selection of work from home essentials, audio gear, home theater upgrades, and much more. Shipping is free on just about everything in the sale. Headlining here is the Workstream Electric Sit-Stand Compact Desk Converter at $159.97. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer is marking one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk converter is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It supports 44-pounds of gear and adjusts from nearly 6- to 19-inches, with a built-in 5W Qi charging pad completing the package. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other highlights:

Be sure to shop the rest of the deals right here for everything else seeing steep year end markdowns. Then while you’re building out a new workstation ahead of the new year, be sure to check out our Mac accessories guide. We just spotted a 28% price cut on this aluminum MacBook stand at $26, which is a great way to bring some added ergonomics to your setup.

Sit-Stand Compact Desk Converter features:

This electric desk converter is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to get sit-stand height-adjustability for any desk. It ships almost fully assembled, just attach the keyboard platform with four screws and it’s ready to go on your current desk within minutes. It is easy to use, just plug it in and the electric motor does the heavy lifting with a touch of a button.

