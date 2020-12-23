WEN portable power generators with USB now up to $180 off today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 23% off WEN Portable Inverter Generators. You can score the WEN 56203i Super Quiet 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator for $337.29 shipped. That’s nearly $85 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Whether it’s emergency situations, a power source for the campsite, or just something to have around the house in a pinch, this model pushes out 1700-watts of power for charging your gear and running other electronics. Along with a special fuel shutoff feature that “maximizes the generator’s lifespan by using up the remaining fuel in the carburetor,” it sports two 3-prong 120V receptacles, one 12V DC receptacle, and two 5V USB ports. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
If you’re looking for something a little bit more eco-friendly, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While not quite as powerful overall, it is a great option for emergency situations and comes in at $230. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,400 customers on Amazon. Be sure to swing by our Green Deals hub for even more environmentally-friendly gear.
But for even more heavy-duty fuel-based solutions, dive into the rest of today’s WEN Gold Box event for deals starting from $345 and our home goods guide for additional DIY tool kit offers.
More on the WEN 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator:
- Ultralight body weighs in at a mere 39 pounds for easy transport and storage
- Extremely quiet operation comparable to the sound of a normal conversation according to the US Department of Health and Human Services
- Produces 2000 surge watts and 1700 rated watts of clean power for safe charging of sensitive electronics (phones, tablets, televisions, computers, etc.)
- Fuel shutoff maximizes the generator’s lifespan by using up the remaining fuel in the carburetor before shutting down
