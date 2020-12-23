WEN portable power generators with USB now up to $180 off today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 23% off WEN Portable Inverter Generators. You can score the WEN 56203i Super Quiet 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator for $337.29 shipped. That’s nearly $85 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Whether it’s emergency situations, a power source for the campsite, or just something to have around the house in a pinch, this model pushes out 1700-watts of power for charging your gear and running other electronics. Along with a special fuel shutoff feature that “maximizes the generator’s lifespan by using up the remaining fuel in the carburetor,” it sports two 3-prong 120V receptacles, one 12V DC receptacle, and two 5V USB ports. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you’re looking for something a little bit more eco-friendly, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While not quite as powerful overall, it is a great option for emergency situations and comes in at $230. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,400 customers on Amazon. Be sure to swing by our Green Deals hub for even more environmentally-friendly gear.

But for even more heavy-duty fuel-based solutions, dive into the rest of today’s WEN Gold Box event for deals starting from $345 and our home goods guide for additional DIY tool kit offers.

More on the WEN 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator:

Ultralight body weighs in at a mere 39 pounds for easy transport and storage

Extremely quiet operation comparable to the sound of a normal conversation according to the US Department of Health and Human Services

Produces 2000 surge watts and 1700 rated watts of clean power for safe charging of sensitive electronics (phones, tablets, televisions, computers, etc.)

Fuel shutoff maximizes the generator’s lifespan by using up the remaining fuel in the carburetor before shutting down

