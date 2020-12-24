FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, save on top-rated cast iron cookware at Amazon from $19.50

-
AmazonHome Goods
Up to 34% $19.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 34% off Cuisinel Skillets and Organizers. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Deals start at $19.59 as part of this promotion. Our top pick is the 4-piece kit with organizer and handles for $62.39. As a comparison, it typically goes for $90 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. This bundle includes a 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-inch cast iron skillets. You’ll also receive four heat-resistant silicone holders and a pan organizer with purchase. This is a great option if you’re just getting into the cast iron cooking game for the first time. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,600 Amazon customers. More below.

For a more complete option, pick up this 11-piece set that’s also included in today’s sale for $143.99. As a comparison, that’s nearly $100 off the original price and down about 20% from the regular going rate. This bundle includes additional griddles, lids, silicone accessories, and more. Perfect if you’re really looking to build out a cast iron setup for the first time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that you’ve picked up a new cast iron cookware setup, grab this FREE Kindle eBook filled with recipes to help you get started. You’ll find 20 different meals to make in your new cast iron pots and pans, helping you get started without too much fuss along the way.

Cuisnel Cast Iron Set features:

  • THIS SET – 6″ + 8″ + 10″ + 12″ Skillets + Panrack: Are you looking to get started with cast iron cookware but don’t know where to start? This kit has the essentials to get you started! You can then add and customize as you forge your lifelong cast iron journey!
  • PRECISION HEAT DISTRIBUTION – These skillets have a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops.
  • TRUE COOKING VERSATILITY – The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pans can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

ECOVACS OZMO T5 Robo Vacuum handles the holiday cleanup...
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 truly wireless earbuds ar...
Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMacs fall to Am...
GOOLOO’s portable jump starters and battery charg...
Home Depot takes up to 30% off smart door locks from Sc...
This wall-mountable heater can be controlled from your ...
Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before...
Amazon’s wallet sale takes minimalist, metal, and...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 8-pack Smart LED Light Bulbs $73, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower $300, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell T4 Pro Thermostat $17, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Cordless Leaf Blower + Battery $99, more

Learn More
Reg. $150

Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware set hits Amazon all-time low at $68.50 (Reg. $150)

$68.50 Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower $79, more

Learn More

Hands-on: LEGO’s limited-edition Christmas X-Wing blends Star Wars with festive cheer

Read more Learn More
30% off

Target Outerwear Event takes 30% off jackets and cold weather accessories from just $6

From $6 Learn More