Today only, save on top-rated cast iron cookware at Amazon from $19.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 34% off Cuisinel Skillets and Organizers. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Deals start at $19.59 as part of this promotion. Our top pick is the 4-piece kit with organizer and handles for $62.39. As a comparison, it typically goes for $90 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. This bundle includes a 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-inch cast iron skillets. You’ll also receive four heat-resistant silicone holders and a pan organizer with purchase. This is a great option if you’re just getting into the cast iron cooking game for the first time. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,600 Amazon customers. More below.

For a more complete option, pick up this 11-piece set that’s also included in today’s sale for $143.99. As a comparison, that’s nearly $100 off the original price and down about 20% from the regular going rate. This bundle includes additional griddles, lids, silicone accessories, and more. Perfect if you’re really looking to build out a cast iron setup for the first time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that you’ve picked up a new cast iron cookware setup, grab this FREE Kindle eBook filled with recipes to help you get started. You’ll find 20 different meals to make in your new cast iron pots and pans, helping you get started without too much fuss along the way.

Cuisnel Cast Iron Set features:

THIS SET – 6″ + 8″ + 10″ + 12″ Skillets + Panrack: Are you looking to get started with cast iron cookware but don’t know where to start? This kit has the essentials to get you started! You can then add and customize as you forge your lifelong cast iron journey!

PRECISION HEAT DISTRIBUTION – These skillets have a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops.

TRUE COOKING VERSATILITY – The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pans can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more!

