LIFX’s Z-TV HomeKit-enabled LED strip falls to a new low at 57% off, now just $30

Lowe’s is offering the LIFX Z-TV Color Light Strip for $29.98 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $45 or more. You’d normally pay $70 at full price, or $55 on sale right now at Best Buy for this light strip. If you’re searching for a killer way to light your home theater or office, this is a great option. It works with all major smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, ensuring you’ll be able to control it with whatever you use at your house. Measuring 3.3-feet, this is more than enough to illuminate your home theater or desk with its 700-lumens of brightness. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save a few bucks with a 16.4-foot RGB LED Smart Light Strip from Govee at Amazon. Coming in at $25, it’s $5 below today’s lead deal. But, the big thing here is that it measures over five times the length of LIFX. Just keep in mind only Alexa and Assistant are available for voice commands, as no HomeKit support is present.

Ready to make the rest of your home smart? Well, WeMo’s HomeKit-enabled light switch is up to the task. It can convert entire rooms to being lit with smart lighting through a single switch, as you won’t have to change out each individual bulb. At $25, you’re saving $15 from its normal going rate, so be sure to check it out before the deal is gone.

LIFX Z-TV Color Light Strip features:

Elevate the way you watch your favorite shows with this LIFX Z TV backlight kit. The smart LED backlighting delivers a cinematic glow that enhances your viewing and gaming experience, while the Polychrome technology lets you create custom light gradients. This LIFX Z TV backlight kit integrates seamlessly with smart voice-assisted devices, enabling control through phone or voice commands.

