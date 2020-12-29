Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 LTE falls to new all-time low at $359 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE 45mm for $358.71 shipped. Down from the usual $480 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s latest wearable delivers a circular 45mm OLED display complete with a rotating bezel. On top of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring as well as SPO2, VO2 max, and even ECG functionality. This model also delivers LTE connectivity, allowing you to go for runs and more without needing to bring along your phone. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

For comparison, today’s offer is actually $10 less than what you’d pay for the standard Bluetooth version of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 right now. But if you’re looking to make out for less, going with the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 at $60 will let you pocket even more savings. You’re trading in the smartwatch design for a more typical fitness tracker, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life.

This morning also saw a series of Apple Watch Series 6 models go on sale with $60 in savings to be had. But if bringing Apple’s latest wearable to your wrist isn’t a must, we’re also still seeing an all-time low on Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch at $546.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

