ZHIYUN’s WEEBILL-S 3-axis gimbal drops to a new low at $299 shipped

-
B&HdslrZhiyun Tech
Reg. $339+ $299

B&H Photo is offering the ZHIYUN WEEBILL-S Handheld Gimbal for $299 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $140 from its going rate at B&H, is down $40 from Amazon, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The WEEBILL-S gimbal is designed for medium-sized cameras, including DSLRs and some smaller cinema rigs thanks to its maximum weight capacity of around 2-pounds. It offers a rear underslung handle design, optional support for the Transmission Module, and ensures your videos are recorded buttery smooth. Rated 4.5/5 stars, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Prefer to stabilize your smartphone? Well, the DJI OM 4 3-axis Smartphone Gimbal is a great alternative. It comes in at $149, which saves you 50% from today’s lead deal. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, you’ll find that this gimbal supports most smartphones, including the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max.

However, you could instead opt for the ZHIYUN Smooth X and save some cash. It’s obviously not made by DJI, but you’ll still score a sweet design overall. It doubles as both a 2-axis gimbal and selfie stick, giving you the ability to use it in multiple ways. Plus, at $60, the ZHIYUN Smooth X is a great way to save some cash at the same time.

Zhiyun WEEBILL-S Gimbal features:

The Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S incorporates the underslung mode design of its predecessor, the WEEBILL LAB, and also has a more compact form as well as other new features. The sling mode design consists of a handle on the rear that allows for easy switching to underslung mode as well as better handling in all other modes. Other improvements include upgraded motors and stabilization algorithm. The WEEBILL-S features 300% more motor torque and 50% more responsiveness. This allows you to better balance camera/lens combos such as the Canon 5D Mark IV with a 24-70mm zoom lens.

