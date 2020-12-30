Nordstrom Rack’s Outerwear Event takes up to 70% off The North Face, Spyder, more

Now until January 3rd, Nordstrom Rack is having an outerwear event that’s offering up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on The North Face, Spyder, Mountain Hardwear, Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s North Face Dryzzle Jacket that’s currently marked down to $84 and originally was priced at $199. This jacket features a bright blue coloring that will standout on any ski slope. It also features a water-resistant exterior and multiple pockets to store essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Spyder Boundless Long Puffer Jacket is currently marked down to $70 and originally was priced at $229. This jacket was also made for winter activities with a down insulation to help keep you warm and a water-resistant exterior. Plus, the all-white coloring is trendy and timeless to wear for years to come.

Our top picks for women include:

