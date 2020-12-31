FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf falls to a new low in all sizes at $12 each (40% off)

Amazon is currently offering its Dash Smart Shelf in all sizes for $11.99 Prime shipped. Normally costing $20, our last mention was $15 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The new Dash Smart Shelf from Amazon makes it super simple to reorder household goods, snacks, and just about anything else that’s used frequently. Essentially, the shelf checks the current weight against whatever you place on it, so it knows when you start running low. With three sizes to choose from, you’ll easily be able to use it with a multitude of items in your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

A great way to leverage the Dash Smart Shelf is by pairing it with Amazon’s Subscribe & Save service. Normally, Subscribe & Save discounts items by around 10% to 15%, but, with the Smart Shelf, your first reorder will be discounted by 25%, netting additional savings.

After getting auto reordering set up, why not check out Amazon’s Kids+ subscription that’s on sale right now? You’ll save 70% from its normal going rate, paying just $20 for a full year of the service. Kids+ will offer a curated selection of child-friendly content, including movies, apps, music, and much more.

Amazon Dash Smart Shelf features:

Our auto-replenishment scale senses the weight of everyday items and places a reorder or notifies you when you’re running low. Dash Smart Shelf makes it easy to stay stocked on your favorite pantry staples, office supplies, pet products, and more. Customize your preferences in the Amazon Shopping app at any time. If you don’t want automatic reorders, you can get notified when you’re running low instead.

