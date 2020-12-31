Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale takes extra 25% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

The Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale offers an extra 25% off hundreds of top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on top brands including Cole Haan, Steve Madden, ECCO, Ralph Lauren, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Quilted Utility Jacket. It’s currently marked down to $56 and originally was priced at $298. This style is available in four color options and the quilted design is timeless to wear for years to come. It can also easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, this jacket features an array of pockets to store all of your essentials. Head below the jump to find even more deals today and be sure to check out the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale that’s offering up to 40% off popular styles.

