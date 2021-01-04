Crocs New Year Sale takes up to 60% off clogs, sneakers, sandals, more from $10

The Crocs New Year’s Sale is currently offering up to 60% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on clogs, sneakers, sandals, and more with deals from $10. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $45 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Crocband Clog that can easily be worn by both men or women alike. These clogs are marked down to $37 and originally were priced at $50. This style is lightweight, waterproof, and cushioned to promote comfort. You can find them in an array of fun color options and with over 4,000 positive reviews from Crocs customers, the clogs are rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Event that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!