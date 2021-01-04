Today discovery+ launches on a variety of platforms in the United States. But as the latest of many streaming platforms to launch, it can be difficult to wade through the details, various offers, and more to see if there is any actual value here for your content consumption. The latest streaming service to hit the market arrives with “more than 55,000 episodes from Discovery’s iconic brands and over 1,000 hours of originals in year one.” So where can you watch discovery+ and what all does it offer? Head below for an overview on which devices are available, pricing, and more.

discovery+ hits various streaming platforms today

While the Discovery Channel itself is likely to be most identified with this service, there’s a much larger platform of content that’s included as well. Other channels such as HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and the upcoming Magnolia Network will all have various shows and documentaries included.

Off the top, Discovery rolls out a long list of shows and big names as part of today’s release. That includes Chip and Joanna Gaines; 90 Day Fiancé; Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis; Amy Schumer; David Schwimmer; Sir David Attenborough; Ben Napier; Joe Kenda; Mike Rowe; and more.

Where can you stream discovery+?

There’s a myriad of devices that will be compatible with discovery+ out of the gate. You can learn more about integrations with various Google devices in our coverage over at 9to5Google. Here’s a complete list of compatible devices:

Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and coming later to Prime Video Channels

iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV, and the app is fully integrated with the Apple TV app

Google devices and platforms including Android phones and tablets, Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, and Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices

Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices

The Roku platform

2017 and newer Samsung Smart TVs

Pricing and more

discovery+ will be ad-supported and start at $4.99 per month. Those looking to skip the commercials will have to bump the price to $6.99. There will be space to set up as many as five user profiles and the ability to enjoy four concurrent streams.

As we reported last month, Verizon customers will be able to enjoy up to 12 months of discovery+ at no-cost with select plans. You can find full details on this promotion right here.

More details on Verizon and discovery+:

Get 12 months of discovery+ on us when you have one line on Play More or Get More Unlimited. Eligible plans for 6 months of discovery+ on us include the Verizon Unlimited plan, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, and Start Unlimited. Business accounts are not eligible.

Source: Business Wire

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!