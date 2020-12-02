Verizon customers will get up to 12-months of discovery+ for FREE ($84 value)

Verizon is offering its Unlimited, FiOS Internet, or 5G Home customers up to 12-months of discovery+ for FREE. Just sign up to be notified on January 4 when the service launches. Essentially, you’ll save around $84 with your free year of the service, and it’ll allow you to try it out and see if this is something you’d like to continue to have. You’ll find that discovery+ includes “more than 55,000 episodes from 2,500+ shows.” Discovery owns and includes properties such as HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Magnolia Network, A&E, History, DIY Network, and several others. Ready to learn more? Just swing by discovery+’s landing page to find out everything about the new service.

If you’re not a fan of Discovery networks, check out Peacock. You can stream NBC shows with ease without having to pay a dime on Peacock, which is something that most services just can’t offer. Peacock works with your existing devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku, along with several smart TV platforms.

Looking for a new phone as well? Verizon is offering Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max on a buy-one-get-one FREE promotion for its Unlimited subscribers, which is a requirement to take advantage of the discovery+ promotion above, so that could be a great option for you to look into.

More details on Verizon and discovery+:

Get 12 months of discovery+ on us when you have one line on Play More or Get More Unlimited. Eligible plans for 6 months of discovery+ on us include the Verizon Unlimited plan, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, and Start Unlimited. Business accounts are not eligible

