Eastbay’s 2021 Kickoff Sale offers $30 off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, more

For a limited time only, Eastbay takes $30 off orders of $99 or more with promo code GETSTRNG at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, ASICS, Brooks, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes. These shoes are currently marked down to $99 and originally was priced at $160. These shoes are lightweight, flexible, and perfect for your new year’s workouts. They’re also available in an array of fun color options and the outsole is rigid to promote traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year’s Sale that’s offering up to 75% off top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

