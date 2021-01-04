FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Link2Home extension cord reels roll up when you’re done using them from $19, today only




Today only, Woot is offering Link2Home Extension Cord Reels priced as low as $19 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. One of our favorites is the 25-foot Extension Reel for $28.99. For comparison, it goes for $35 at Amazon and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you need 25-feet of additional extension cord reach, this is a great choice. You’ll find three AC plugs and two 2.4A USB ports, giving you multiple ways to plug-in and power your gear. Plus, when you’re all done, it rolls up nice and neat for easy storage. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Shop the entire sale right here.

Save some cash when opting for the Amazon Basics 16/3 Vinyl Outdoor Extension Cord. It measures 25-feet in length and comes in at $18. This orange extension cord is rated to be used outdoor and has a single plug, so you won’t be able to hook up multiple things like today’s lead deal.

However, if the gear you want to plug-in uses only two prongs, instead of three, then this 12-foot extension cord will get the job done. Costing $8, you’re saving quite a bit here. Plus, it has three outlets on the end, giving you the ability to hook up multiple items at one time.

Link2Home Extension Reel features:

  • TANGLE FREE CORD MANAGEMENT: Stay organized. Extension cord easily winds into reel keeping cords neat and tidy for next use.
  • BUILT IN CIRCUIT BREAKER: Circuit breaker with overload protection will automatically go off when the rated current or voltage is exceeded to protect devices from damage
  • HEAVY DUTY POWER: (3) Grounded outlets and durable 25ft 16AWG cable help connect small appliances, devices, electrical tools found throughout the home, office, garage, backyard, etc.

