Glad’s antimicrobial Stainless Steel Step Trash Can fights odors at $60 (Reg. $73)

Amazon is offering the Glad 13-gallon Stainless Steel Step Trash Can for $59.96 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Alongside a premium look, this Glad trash can tackles odors thanks to antimicrobial protection on its lid. You’ll also find a rear bag compartment that makes it simpler than ever to swap out the garbage. A fingerprint-resistant design aims to keep this unit looking clean for long periods of time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something smaller will do the trick, check out Amazon’s 2.6-gallon Stainless Steel Trash Can at $30. You’ll forfeit the odor-wicking abilities found in the lead deal above, but it does cost half the price. It also resists fingerprints, leaving you with a premium look that should remain free of smudges. More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, why not adopt Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack? It’s hit an all-time low of $45, which is 25% off it’s typical price. This premium dish rack is an ideal solution for anyone wanting to give their kitchen a more high-end appearance.

Glad Stainless Steel Trash Can features:

Provides antimicrobial protection of the lid and the lid frame by inhibiting the growth of odor causing bacteria for the life of the can

Convenience of storing extra bags right behind the trash can – dispense easily from the sides without having to move the can

Keep the bag slack neatly tucked in while securely keeping your bag in place and preventing the bag from falling in

