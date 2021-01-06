FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Glad’s antimicrobial Stainless Steel Step Trash Can fights odors at $60 (Reg. $73)

Reg. $73 $60

Amazon is offering the Glad 13-gallon Stainless Steel Step Trash Can for $59.96 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Alongside a premium look, this Glad trash can tackles odors thanks to antimicrobial protection on its lid. You’ll also find a rear bag compartment that makes it simpler than ever to swap out the garbage. A fingerprint-resistant design aims to keep this unit looking clean for long periods of time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something smaller will do the trick, check out Amazon’s 2.6-gallon Stainless Steel Trash Can at $30. You’ll forfeit the odor-wicking abilities found in the lead deal above, but it does cost half the price. It also resists fingerprints, leaving you with a premium look that should remain free of smudges. More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, why not adopt Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack? It’s hit an all-time low of $45, which is 25% off it’s typical price. This premium dish rack is an ideal solution for anyone wanting to give their kitchen a more high-end appearance.

Glad Stainless Steel Trash Can features:

  • Provides antimicrobial protection of the lid and the lid frame by inhibiting the growth of odor causing bacteria for the life of the can
  • Convenience of storing extra bags right behind the trash can – dispense easily from the sides without having to move the can
  • Keep the bag slack neatly tucked in while securely keeping your bag in place and preventing the bag from falling in

