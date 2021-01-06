FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo’s Labo Switch Vehicle Kit falls to best price in six months at $35 (Save up to 50%)

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
50% off $35

Amazon offers the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con Vehicle Kit for $34.97 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $70 but having dropped from $50, today’s offer saves you as much as 50% and marks the first price cut we’ve seen since last summer. If you’re looking for a way to elevate the Switch gaming experience with some new accessories, this Labo package will have you assemble thee different cardboard creations to pair with your console. Nintendo’s Labo Vehicle Kit puts you behind the wheel of a car, submarine, and plane, while also offering more immersive racing in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,200 customer. We found it to be a “compelling case for build-your-own controllers and accessories” in our hands-on review. More details below.

If you’d rather not fuss with building accessories for your Switch, Nintendo’s Joy-Con Steering Wheel accessories are worth a look instead at $35. You’ll get a pair of the grips, which offer a fitting steering wheel design that’s perfect for Mario Kart. Or ditch the first-party branding for these more affordable alternatives at $16 instead.

And then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a collection of other Switch accessories, as well. Yesterday’s discount on the PowerA Nintendo Switch Folio Case at $20 is still live and joined by a new low on HORI’s Split Pad Pro Gamepad at $45. Or if you’re looking to bring more traditional gameplay experience to the Switch, Nintendo’s Pro Controller is down to $59 right now, as well.

Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit features:

Get ready to make, play and discover with the Nintendo Labo; Toy-Con: Vehicle Kit, which puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane. Nintendo Labo is an innovative line of family-friendly do-it-yourself kits for the Nintendo Switch; gaming system. Make customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds see first discount to $179 ...
Load up on organic matcha green tea powder at Amazon fr...
Optimum Nutrition Amazon sale from $15.50: Gold Standar...
Upgrade your Zoom calls with a 1080p USB webcam at just...
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX/30C MAX Wi-Fi robot vacuum...
The EPOS Sennheiser GPS 300 gaming headset works with a...
Get four months of Audible Premium Plus + stream thousa...
At $10, don’t miss Rosewill’s 5-Port Gigabi...
Show More Comments

Related

Mario Kart Live review: Nintendo delivers a gaming-changing AR experience for Switch

Buy now Learn More
25% off

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds see first discount to $179 (Save $50), more from $150

From $150 Learn More
Reg. $150

Bring home the Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench at $90 for today only (Reg. $150)

$90 Learn More
50% off

COACH Winter Sale cuts 50% off popular wallets, handbags, shoes, more + free shipping

From $40 Learn More
Orig. $599

HP’s 15-inch Chromebook packs a touchscreen display at $390 (Refurb, Orig. $599)

$390 Learn More
25% off

Load up on organic matcha green tea powder at Amazon from $8 Prime shipped (up to 25% off)

From $8 Learn More
Shop now

Woot kicks off 1-day MacBook Pro and Air sale from $500 (Refurb)

From $500 Learn More
30% off

Optimum Nutrition Amazon sale from $15.50: Gold Standard Whey, more up to 30% off

$15.50+ Learn More