Nintendo’s Labo Switch Vehicle Kit falls to best price in six months at $35 (Save up to 50%)

Amazon offers the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con Vehicle Kit for $34.97 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $70 but having dropped from $50, today’s offer saves you as much as 50% and marks the first price cut we’ve seen since last summer. If you’re looking for a way to elevate the Switch gaming experience with some new accessories, this Labo package will have you assemble thee different cardboard creations to pair with your console. Nintendo’s Labo Vehicle Kit puts you behind the wheel of a car, submarine, and plane, while also offering more immersive racing in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,200 customer. We found it to be a “compelling case for build-your-own controllers and accessories” in our hands-on review. More details below.

If you’d rather not fuss with building accessories for your Switch, Nintendo’s Joy-Con Steering Wheel accessories are worth a look instead at $35. You’ll get a pair of the grips, which offer a fitting steering wheel design that’s perfect for Mario Kart. Or ditch the first-party branding for these more affordable alternatives at $16 instead.

And then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a collection of other Switch accessories, as well. Yesterday’s discount on the PowerA Nintendo Switch Folio Case at $20 is still live and joined by a new low on HORI’s Split Pad Pro Gamepad at $45. Or if you’re looking to bring more traditional gameplay experience to the Switch, Nintendo’s Pro Controller is down to $59 right now, as well.

Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit features:

Get ready to make, play and discover with the Nintendo Labo; Toy-Con: Vehicle Kit, which puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane. Nintendo Labo is an innovative line of family-friendly do-it-yourself kits for the Nintendo Switch; gaming system. Make customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play.

