Amazon’s in-house 2-Outlet Universal Travel Adapter Kit hits $12 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 2-Outlet Universal Travel Adapter for $12.02 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest offer we have tracked since August. This universal power adapter kit from Amazon boasts five interchangeable plugs. Compatibility spans outlets found in the United Kingdom, Austrailia, Europe, Japan, and more. Not only will you garner two AC outlets, but also dual USB-A connectivity that’s ready to crank out up to 3.4-amps of total power. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings nearly cover GE’s Polarized Wall Tap at under $5. This handy adapter turns a single plug into three. It boasts a cube-shaped form-factor with three plugs spanning three of its sides. This design helps ensure a wide variety of plugs can be connected without running into each other. All of these perks put together arguably help it achieve its Amazon best-seller status.

Oh, and while we’re talking AmazonBasics, did you see the backpack, laptop sleeve, and suitcase deals we found yesterday? Our roundup is comprised of several options priced as low as $9. Buyers can bag up to 46% in savings, arguably making this a stellar time to refresh your current gear.

AmazonBasics Universal Travel Adapter features:

Includes UK (Type G), US (Type B), AU (Type I), EU (Type E/F), and JP (Type A)

Set of five interchangeable plugs compatible with outlets all over the world

Dual Outlets that deliver 100-240 volts

