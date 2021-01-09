Apple’s prev-gen. 15-inch MacBook Pro is $719 off, more in Woot’s refurb. sale from $35

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Apple’s previous-generation refurbished iMac, MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and accessories priced as low as $35. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 fee applies at checkout. Our favorite deal is the previous-generation 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro i7/16GB/256GB for $1,679.99. For comparison, it has an original list price of $2,399, fetches $2,119 at Apple directly refurbished when in stock, and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, saving you $719 from its list price.

While not the latest and greatest from Apple, this previous-generation machine still sports quite a few things to like. You’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports, all of which support data, charging, and display outputs, allowing you to hook up on either side of the machine. Plus, the Touch Bar adds a unique way to interface with the machine. A 6-core i7 processor and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage, alongside a Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU ensure that you have ample power to handle any task, be it photo or video editing, 3D modeling, or something else. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase. Not ready to drop so much on a laptop? Well, Woot has plenty of other computers to check out, so be sure to give this landing page a look.

Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub is an absolute must if you pick up the computer from today’s lead deal. Coming in at under $24 on Amazon right now, this hub adds the I/O back you need back to Apple’s USB-C-based laptop. You’ll find SD/microSD, USB 3.0, 4K HDMI, and charging passthrough available here.

Looking for official adapters? Well, right now at Amazon we’re tracking official Thunderbolt 3 hubs and adapters priced as low as $40. There are two different options available here, so be sure to give our roundup a look to see if one fits your needs.

Regardless, you’ll want to be sure to check out our Apple guide for other great deals to go in the ecosystem. We’re constantly updating that hub with the latest deals from around the internet, so you should make it a daily visit to see what all we’ve found.

More about Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro:

15.4-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2880-by-1800 resolution at 220 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

Intel Core i7-9750H processor with up to 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost and 6-Cores

256GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 SDRAM onboard memory

Dual graphics processors – A discrete AMD Radeon Pro graphics card with 4GB dedicated GDDR5 memory and an integrated Intel HD Graphics 630 processor that shares memory with the system for an amazing experience

Built-in FaceTime HD camera for video chatting

Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port

