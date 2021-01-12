We are now tracking some notable discounts on Nintendo refurbished Switch consoles. Starting from $170, you’ll find deals on both the latest model Switch and three Switch Lite colorways. Deals on Nintendo’s hardware have been mostly non-existent since well before the holiday season last year, making now a great time to score one at a discount with a reliable Nintendo refurbishment job and warranty attached. Head below for more details.

All of today’s discounted consoles ship as “Authentic Nintendo Refurbished” units with the standard one year warranty. While there maybe be some light cosmetic blemishes, these consoles are “guaranteed to be fully functional” and Nintendo says its thinks folks “will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products [to be] VERY high.” Each of the models listed below come with an AC adapter and will ship for additional $5.

It also worth noting the refurbished Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con is the newer HAC-001(-01) model with “approximately 4.5- to 9-hours” of battery life. You can read more about the difference between the two right here.

Nintendo refurbished Switch consoles:

While we are talking to Nintendo, be sure to check out the new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console announced this morning. Just be sure to dive into all of the PowerA accessories on sale from $10 and HORI’s Split Pad Pro at a new all-time low before you browse through all of today’s best Switch game deals.

More from Nintendo:

Includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with contrasting left and right Joy‑Con controllers—one red, one blue. Also includes all the extras you need to get started. The Nintendo Switch is now available as an Authentic Nintendo Refurbished set only from Nintendo, and it comes with our standard one year warranty. Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high.

