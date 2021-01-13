FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s latest monitors offer HDMI 2.1 + 4K VRR 144Hz for Series X/PS5, Nano IPS, more

At CES 2021, LG announced a lineup of new PC and gaming monitors. Focused around high refresh rates, HDMI 2.1, and Nano IPS technology, these displays are perfect for your gaming setup, be it PC or the latest-generation consoles. That’s right, HDMI 2.1 support means that both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 can leverage the 120Hz refresh rate that they offer. What all do you get with LG’s latest HDMI 2.1 monitors? Well, keep reading to find out.

LG’s 27-inch UltraGear 4K monitor packs 144Hz VRR, HDMI 2.1, much more

Leading the pack is LG’s new 27-inch UltraGear 4K 27GP950 monitor. It offers a refresh rate of 144Hz, which can be overclocked to 160Hz for even faster gameplay. The biggest thing here isn’t the refresh rate, however — it’s the support for HDMI 2.1. This means that both the latest Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 can enjoy up to 120Hz VRR (variable refresh rate) on LG’s latest display.

You’ll find that the screen uses Nano IPS technology, which offers “exceptionally accurate and incredibly vibrant” color reproductions, and is hardware calibrated by LG.

Enjoy a larger display with LG’s 31.5-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor

If your system can’t push 4K 144/160Hz, LG’s 31.5-inch 1440p Nano IPS display is the perfect option. While it doesn’t pack a 4K resolution, you’ll find a refresh rate of 165Hz, which is overclockable to 180Hz should you need it. NVIDIA G-SYNC is also built-in here, delivering a tear-free experience.

Things get wider with the 34-inch 1440p 144Hz display

LG didn’t want to stop at updating its 16:9 monitors, so it continued on with the 34-inch 21:9 34GP950G. Boasting a 144Hz refresh rate that overclocks to 180Hz, this 3440×1440 display is perfect for those who want an expanded workspace without adding a second monitor to the mix. I love having an UltraWide at the center of my setup as it provides me additional room to work without bezels interfering with anything.

Go evern further with the LG UltraWide 40WP95C

This display features a 40-inch, curved Nano IPS screen with a resolution of 5K2K, further expanding the company’s lineup of high-end monitors. You’ll find that it offers a higher pixel count than the above 1440p UltraWide, meaning you’ll want a pretty beefy computer to drive it. But, for creative professionals, the 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 135% sRGB reproduction ensures that your work will be accurate after editing. Plus, it has support for HDR 10 and leverages Thunderbolt 4 for data transfer and power delivery over a single cable.

Pricing and availability

LG has yet to announce pricing for these displays, and an exact announcement date hasn’t come out yet, but we’re expecting these sooner rather than later. Hopefully, we’ll see a release in the next few months.

