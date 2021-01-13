LOCKLY has set itself apart from many competing smart locks in the past by implementing PIN Genie, a passcode unlock system that is arguably more secure than others. Instead of keeping all numbers in the same place, the company’s offerings shuffle where digits appear. With the release of LOCKLY Duo and Guard, it aims to take both residential and commercial security even further. Duo boasts a 2-in-1 latch and deadbolt design while Guard aims to level up security on sliding and swing-style doors. Continue reading to learn more.

LOCKLY Duo

With LOCKLY Duo, the company aims to bolster security with little to no additional effort required by users. When closing the door, owners can simply lift “the latch handle upward” to activate what LOCKLY refers to as Dual-Locking Technology. What this actually means is that both its latch and deadbolt are activated in “a single motion.”

Alongside PIN Genie, LOCKLY Duo owners will also stand to benefit from a built-in fingerprint sensor. Features like auto-lock, passcode management, and more can be configured using the LOCKLY app. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support is also onboard.

LOCKLY Guard

When it comes to sliding doors, smart lock options are rather limited. This is why LOCKLY Guard is bound to be a welcome solution in the realm of smart home security. It features a tall and skinny design, one that should pair nicely with a wide variety of sliding doors. PIN Genie, a fingerprint sensor, and all other smart features included in LOCKLY Duo are also implemented in Guard.

‘With Duo and Guard, we allow more consumers than ever to find the perfect smart lock for their needs, and the LOCKLY Access Portal provides an enterprise solution beyond the individual lock. We are no longer just a smart lock provider, but instead we’ve become a 360-degree security solution,’ said Jeff Pouliot, LOCKLY head of sales.

Pricing and availability

Both LOCKLY Duo and Guard will be made available in 2021. Duo will lead the charge with a release slated for Q1 2021. Guard on the other hand will take a little bit longer with a launch timeframe of Q2 2021 being targeted by LOCKLY. Satin Nickel and Matte Black colorways are available for both units, but Guard will also feature a Metallic Chrome style. LOCKLY Duo and Guard will both be sold at Amazon for $399.99 and $499.99, respectively.

9to5Toys’ Take

With so many smart locks on the market, it’s easy to miss some of the more notable solutions out there. Offerings from August, Schlage, Yale, and others tend to take center stage, but further boosts to security in LOCKLY Duo could help it become better known among average consumers. I have less concerns with Guard as there aren’t as many smart locks made for sliding doors.

