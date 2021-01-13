XPG’s PCIe 4.0 2TB NVMe SSD drops to a new low of $230 (11% off)

ADATA (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you 11% and knocks $30 off its normal going rate. This drive is based on PCIe 4.0 technology that’s being leveraged by AMD’s latest Zen 3 processors, as well as Intel’s new 11th generation Core CPUs. It sports up to 3.9GB/s transfer speeds and has a built-in heat sink to stay cooler while operating. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Is 2TB overkill for your setup? Well, the WD_Black SN850 500GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive is available on Amazon for $140. I have a 1TB SN850 in my new desktop and absolutely love it. It’s blazing fast for data transfers and doesn’t disappoint in any area.

However, you can save even more by ditching the PCIe 4.0 design. The WD Blue SN550 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive is a fantastic alternative to both mentions above. It trades blazing-fast transfer rates for solid performance when compared to older SSD tech, boasting around 2.5GB/s speeds. I have this drive personally in my media server and it’s a beast for the price, considering 1TB of storage is just $110.

More about the XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite SSD:

Interface: M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe 1.4 *Please check your motherboard manual and make sure your motherboard’s M. 2 slot supports PCIe NVMe or M Key with NVMe. This SSD is not compatible with Mac. Additional parts may be required to use on Mac system.

High density 3D NAND provides ideal product durability and reliability

XPG S50 series is designed for the AMD X570 chipset to help you fully benefit from the PCIe 4.0 performance of your new 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen PC.

To maximize user experience, please update SSD firmware to the latest version.

5 Years manufacturer warranty

