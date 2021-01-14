adidas cuts extra 20% off sale items during its Flash Sale: Running shoes, apparel, more

adidas updates your workout wear with an extra 20% off all sale items with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Creative Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Stan Smith Sneakers that are a casual must-have in your wardrobe. These shoes are available in an array of fun color options and pair nicely with jeans, joggers, dresses, leggings and more. They’re available in men’s or women’s sizing and are currently marked down to $64 and originally were priced at $100. They also can slip right on, which is convenient when heading out the door and the insole is cushioned to promote comfort. With over 1,100 reviews from adidas customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas and be sure to check out the Nordstrom Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of new markdowns.
Our top picks for men include:
- Stan Smith Sneakers $64 (Orig. $100)
- Supernova Winter.Rdy Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $110)
- Badge of Sport Pullover $28 (Orig. $50)
- ZX 2K Boost Shoes $96 (Orig. $150)
- LA Trainer 3 Shoes $48 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Essentials Tricot Jacket $28 (Orig. $50)
- Lite Racer Shoes $22 (Orig. $55)
- Superstar Shoes $38 (Orig. $80)
- ZX 2K Boost Shoes $96 (Orig. $150)
- Essential 3-Stripe Jogger Pants $32 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!