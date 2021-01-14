Amazon drops the price on its AirPods case to just $4 (Reg. up to $10)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics AirPods Case in Red for $4.17. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $10 in other colors. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best we’ve ever tracked on one of these cases. This is a great way to protect your AirPods case from bumps and bruises. It won’t add too much bulk and you’ll be able to still access all of the necessary charging functionality. An integrated carabiner rounds out the list of notable features here, making it easy to attach your case to a backpack, purse, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable AirPods case than today’s lead deal. We’ve typically seen discounted options closer to $6 or $7 at Amazon in recent months. Of course, there’s elago’s own line of vintage-styled cases but those will cost you more than the AmazonBasics option detailed above.

Swing over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone, Android device, and more. Just today we spotted a number of discounts on Apple’s official iPhone cases starting at $17, which marks new all-time lows on a number of listings and delivers the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time.

AmazonBasics AirPods case features:

Silcone storage and travel case compatible with Apple AirPod 1 & 2

Non-toxic, high-grade snug silicone construction delivers reliable protection

Shock-resistant elastomer protects agains bumps and scratches

Ideal for travel, the gym, commuting, or general storage

