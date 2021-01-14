FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon drops the price on its AirPods case to just $4 (Reg. up to $10)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAmazonBasics
Up to $10 $4

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics AirPods Case in Red for $4.17. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $10 in other colors. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best we’ve ever tracked on one of these cases. This is a great way to protect your AirPods case from bumps and bruises. It won’t add too much bulk and you’ll be able to still access all of the necessary charging functionality. An integrated carabiner rounds out the list of notable features here, making it easy to attach your case to a backpack, purse, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable AirPods case than today’s lead deal. We’ve typically seen discounted options closer to $6 or $7 at Amazon in recent months. Of course, there’s elago’s own line of vintage-styled cases but those will cost you more than the AmazonBasics option detailed above.

Swing over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone, Android device, and more. Just today we spotted a number of discounts on Apple’s official iPhone cases starting at $17, which marks new all-time lows on a number of listings and delivers the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time.

AmazonBasics AirPods case features:

  • Silcone storage and travel case compatible with Apple AirPod 1 & 2
  • Non-toxic, high-grade snug silicone construction delivers reliable protection
  • Shock-resistant elastomer protects agains bumps and scratches
  • Ideal for travel, the gym, commuting, or general storage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell now sports HomeKit su...
Enjoy 1,050MB/s transfers with WD’s 500GB My Pass...
Amazon 1-day Mucinex medication sale from $13: Cold and...
Samsung Galaxy S20 falls to new all-time low at $260 of...
Let the DASH Safe Slice Mandoline help out in the kitch...
Many of Apple’s official iPhone cases go on sale ...
Add HomeKit control your lights with the Leviton smart ...
Amazon takes up to $136 off Citizen Eco-Drive and Fossi...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $10

Give your AirPods some protection with elago’s $6 case

$6 Learn More
Reg. $130

Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell now sports HomeKit support at $100 (Save 23%)

$100 Learn More
60% off

Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more up to 60% off during Eastbay Blowout Sale

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $200

Anker’s BoostIQ 15T RoboVac will clean the house for you: $130 today only (Reg. $200)

$130 Learn More
Save 20%

Enjoy 1,050MB/s transfers with WD’s 500GB My Passport USB-C SSD at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
30% off

Amazon 1-day Mucinex medication sale from $13: Cold and flu, sinus relief, more up to 30% off

$13 Learn More
Reg. $1,000

Samsung Galaxy S20 falls to new all-time low at $260 off ahead of today’s event

$740 Learn More
Up to 30%

Home Depot reduces Husky garage storage prices by up to 30%, more

From $20 Learn More