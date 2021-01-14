Amazon 1-day Mucinex medication sale from $13: Cold and flu, sinus relief, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Mucinex medications, sinus relief, and more. One standout is the 2-pack Mucinex Fast-Max Day and Night Time Cold and Flu medication for $13.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. Then cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. It is designed to relieve “cough, chest, nasal and sinus congestion that can cause mucus buildup, sinus pressure, fever, body pain, headache, and sore throat.” The night time variant is much of the same but without the non-drowsy rating on the day time option. This bundle contains 12-ounces of both the day and night time formula. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

This Theraflu Multi-Symptom Cold and Cough Hot Liquid Powder Combo 12-pack might make for a solid alternative for folks that prefer a hot drink instead. It is also slightly more affordable than today’s lead deal at $12 Prime shipped and with 4+ star ratings from over 3,200 Amazon customers.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Mucinex Gold Box sale to ensure you’re prepared for the worst before it happens. The deals start at under $13 and range from sinus relief and chest congestion tablets to cough suppressants and much more. Just remember to watch for extra Subscribe & Save discounts throughout the sale.

More on the Mucinex Fast-Max Day and Night Time Cold & Flu:

Maximum strength multi-symptom relief medicine; 1 dose treats 9 symptoms – get back to what’s important thanks to the fast, powerful relief of Mucinex. Maximum strength day time cold and flu non-drowsy liquid relieves cough, chest, nasal & sinus congestion that can cause mucus buildup, sinus pressure, fever, body pain & headache and sore throat. Maximum strength night time cold and flu liquid relieves cough, nasal congestion that leads to stuffy nose, fever, body pain & headache, sneezing, runny nose and sore & itchy throat.

