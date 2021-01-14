Pair your Mac with an Aukey USB-C hub starting at $11 (Save up to 27%)

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 9-in-2 USB-C Hub Pro for $47.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22%, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Featuring an aluminum casing that’ll blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup, Aukey’s 9-in-2 USB-C Hub Pro allows you to drive two 4K 60Hz displays. On top of its dual USB-A slots and SD card readers, you’ll also find a Gigabit Ethernet port and a pair of USB-A inputs, one of which can supply up to 100W of passthrough power to your machine. Over 470 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

Also on sale today, Aukey’s Amazon storefront has its 4-port USB-C Hub Ultra Slim for $10.99. Down from $15, you’re saving 27% here with today’s offer matching the best we’ve seen in months and coming within $1 or the all-time low. While you’re not getting as robust a selection of ports as the lead deal, but this hub is a great way to supplement newer machines with four USB-A slots for connecting legacy accessories and the like. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

But if your workstation could use a bit more power, we’re still seeing an all-time low on Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock at $270. But once your connectivity needs are all sorted out, be sure to swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to upgrade your setup without paying full price. We also just got a look at Plugable’s new 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, which is worth a checking out, as well.

Aukey 9-in-2 USB-C Hub Pro features:

Turn two MacBook Pro or MacBook Air side-by-side USB-C ports into 2 4K HDMI ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery pass-through charging port, 2 USB ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot. A multifunctional light-weight and portable docking station to meet all your needs. Industry-leading triple-display technology, which is ahead of most USB C hubs on the market. With Ultra-HD image and video output.

