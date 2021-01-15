Amazon’s offering the adidas Graphic Duffel Bag for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $35), more

Amazon is currently offering the adidas Unisex-Adult Graphic Duffel Bag in Legacy Blue for $22.34 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $35 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen. This duffel bag can be used by both men or women alike and it’s spacious to hold all of your gear. This style features three straps for convenient carrying over your shoulder or worn as a crossbody and several zippered spaces to store essentials. Whether you’re traveling, heading to the gym, or staying overnight, this bag will easily become a favorite. Rated 4.6/5 stars with reviews still coming in from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable adidas deal is the Women’s 3-Pack Cushioned Socks for $11.20, which is an Amazon all-time low. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $14. This style is great for running shoes or boots alike and they’re also moisture-wicking to promote comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s happening now. Save an extra 20% off all sale items including Ultraboosts, apparel, and more.

adidas Graphic Duffel Bag features:

This duffel bag is designed to hold everything you need for the gym or studio. it’s made of durable woven fabric. the adjustable strap allows you to carry it across your body or on your shoulder.

Zipper closure

Large graphic screen print.

2 ways to carry: over your shoulder, or across your body.

Adjustable shoulder strap.

