Eufy’s battery-powered Wi-Fi video doorbell goes 120-days on a charge at $90 (Reg. $130)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its Battery-powered 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $130 and today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Running off a built-in battery, you’ll enjoy 120-days of power before it’s time to recharge here. This allows you to easily place this video doorbell anywhere around your home, with or without existing wires. The big feature here is that Eufy requires no subscription, as footage is stored locally after being recorded to a microSD card. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While we’re talking about microSD cards, right now we’re tracking a 512GB model on sale for $65. However, if you’re after something more budget-focused a 128GB model would do you great at just $18 on Amazon. 128GB is more than enough for storing plenty of recorded video, plus, at such a more budget-focused price, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Did you see the deal we’re tracking on Aqara’s new HomeKit Secure Video Camera? Well, if not, it has a built-in Zigbee hub to further expand its capabilities inside of your smart home and is on sale for $59, which is $11 below its normal going rate.

More about Eufy’s Video Doorbell:

See Them Arrive in Full HD: Get a crisp 1080p-grade view of anyone who approaches your front door. The advanced WDR and 4:3 aspect ratio ensures you get a color accurate, head to toe image every time.

120-Day Front Door Security: The doorbell and Wi-Fi chime form a closed, low-power wireless connection allowing for 120 days of flawless front door coverage from a single charge*.

No Subscription Required: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

