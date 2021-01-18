FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eufy’s battery-powered Wi-Fi video doorbell goes 120-days on a charge at $90 (Reg. $130)

-
AmazonSmart Homeeufy
$40 off $90

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its Battery-powered 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $130 and today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Running off a built-in battery, you’ll enjoy 120-days of power before it’s time to recharge here. This allows you to easily place this video doorbell anywhere around your home, with or without existing wires. The big feature here is that Eufy requires no subscription, as footage is stored locally after being recorded to a microSD card. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While we’re talking about microSD cards, right now we’re tracking a 512GB model on sale for $65. However, if you’re after something more budget-focused a 128GB model would do you great at just $18 on Amazon. 128GB is more than enough for storing plenty of recorded video, plus, at such a more budget-focused price, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Did you see the deal we’re tracking on Aqara’s new HomeKit Secure Video Camera? Well, if not, it has a built-in Zigbee hub to further expand its capabilities inside of your smart home and is on sale for $59, which is $11 below its normal going rate.

More about Eufy’s Video Doorbell:

  • See Them Arrive in Full HD: Get a crisp 1080p-grade view of anyone who approaches your front door. The advanced WDR and 4:3 aspect ratio ensures you get a color accurate, head to toe image every time.
  • 120-Day Front Door Security: The doorbell and Wi-Fi chime form a closed, low-power wireless connection allowing for 120 days of flawless front door coverage from a single charge*.
  • No Subscription Required: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

eufy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

RAYROW’s 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features 4K HDMI, VGA,...
JBL’s Link View wields Assistant + IPX4 water res...
Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King M...
This digital meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe...
Refresh your Contigo workout bottle or travel mug from ...
These Osprey and Timbuk2 bag deals are priced from $24 ...
Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup goes on sale from $40...
AUKEY’s RGB LED bedside table lamp is fully custo...
Show More Comments

Related

$45+ off

Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam drops to new all-time low at just $20 (Reg. $65+)

$20 Learn More
20% off

eufy’s 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell expands your Alexa setup for $96 (20% off), more

From $96 Learn More
$120 off

Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system now $120 off (New low), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
33% off

RAYROW’s 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features 4K HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, USB, more at $40

$40 Learn More
$220 off

JBL’s Link View wields Assistant + IPX4 water resistance at a new low of $70

$80 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s Millennium Falcon Microfighter packs plenty of value into a miniature build

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $379

Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress, now $280 (Reg. $379)

$280 Learn More
Reg. $24

This digital meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe at under $17

Under $17 Learn More