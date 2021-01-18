Outfit your Switch or Android smartphone with Samsung’s 512GB microSD Card at $65

Amazon is currently offering the latest Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card for $64.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80 these days, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and matching the all-time low set just once before. For comparison, you’ll pay anywhere from $90 to $100 for similar alternatives at Amazon right now. Supporting up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest iteration of microSD cards are just as capable for sticking in a DSLR or action camera as they are for expanding the storage on a Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone. Plus, a bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it less of a hassle to retrieve footage. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 88,000 customers. Head below for more.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $13. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 1,800 having left a 4.6/5 star rating. Or just call it a day and grab the 256GB version of Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card at $30 to save even more.

But if it’s storage for your laptop, the discount we spotted on WD’s 5TB USB-C hard drive is worth a look instead. Right now, the brand’s My Passport Ultra drive is marked down to $120, scoring you 20% in savings on this Mac-ready storage upgrade.

Samsung EVO Select microSD Card features:

With stunning speed and reliability, the Samsung 512GB microSDXC EVO Select memory card lets you get the most out of your devices. Ultra-fast read & write speeds of up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s and backed by 4-proof protection, keep your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer 4K UHD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly.

