Upgrade to Zinus’s modern Arnav King Bed Frame for $129, more from $65 (Up to 48% off)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Arnav 10-inch King Bed Frame for $129 shipped. That’s $68 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This minimalistic platform bed sports a sturdy frame comprised of both wood and metal. Wood slats evenly distribute the weight of your mattress to help improve its lifespan. Once assembled you’ll find 7-inches of room underneath, paving the way for a bit more storage. Zinus backs this unit with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another bed-related deals priced at $65.

We’ve also spotted the Casper Sleep Standard-size Down Pillow for $65 shipped at Amazon. It tends to fetch $125 there, providing buyers with $60 in savings while also beating its previous low by $23. This premium pillow features outer fabric fully comprised of cotton, with an interior that’s filled with “white duck down and feather.” A machine-washable design bolsters overall longevity. Casper touts that down used is of “high-quality” and has been “ethically sourced.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not refurnish the office with Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk? It’s fallen in price, allowing you to snag it from Amazon for $148. For comparison, it’s been hovering around $200, paving the way for $52 in savings. The design wields three storage cubbies, a removable pencil cup, and can uphold 100-pounds of weight.

Zinus Arnav 10-Inch King Bed Frame features:

  • Strong mattress support with 10 wood slats prevents sagging and increases mattress life; Max Weight Capacity: 500lbs excluding mattress
  • Assembles easily in minutes with included tools
  • Steel headboard and frame combine for stylish mattress support; Underbed Clearance: 7 Inches

