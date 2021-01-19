Sony has now launched a new PSN sale with loads of games under $20 to fill up your back catalogue. While time is winding down quickly on the wide-ranging holiday PSN sale, with it scheduled to end today, there are plenty more PlayStation titles on sale in the Games Under $20 event. Ranging from Assassin’s Creed and Call of Duty titles to the Resident Evil remakes, and much more, this is a great chance to score some titles you might have missed over the holiday festivities or on those that weren’t included in the Christmas sale. Head below for more details and our top picks.

Games Under $20:

Outside of the PlayStation Games Under $20 sale, swing by this morning’s roundup for even more. You’ll also want to refresh your PS Plus membership while 1-year subs are down at $32 and dig in to the January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games including Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more.

Just make sure you check out this PlayStation 1 game that finally saw the light of day after two decades in hiding, the early PS5 sales numbers, and our hands-on unboxing/first impressions for Sony’s latest flagship console.

More on UNCHARTED The Lost Legacy:

From award-winning developer Naughty Dog comes a brand new UNCHARTED game, starring Chloe Frazer. In order to recover an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger, Chloe must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross and venture to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. In Chloe’s greatest journey yet, she must confront her past and decide what she’s willing to sacrifice to forge her own legacy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!