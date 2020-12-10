Next-generation consoles have officially debuted, and many would agree that it was unclear which manufacturer would win the highest market share this time around. While PlayStation 4 won last time around, Xbox 360 was more pervasive the time before that. Pairing this game of leapfrog with odd behavior from Sony in the realm of crossplay, a lower entry price for Xbox Series S, alongside Microsoft services like xCloud or Xbox Game Pass, and it wouldn’t seem far-fetched to anticipate a potential loss for PlayStation 5. Surprisingly, it seems like the exact opposite could be the case if the PS5 resale market can serve as an indicator. Continue reading to learn more.

Early PS5 resale value overpowers Xbox Series X

According to a new report from Business Insider, a StockX senior economist has shared that following the resale of more than 60,000 next-generation consoles, 62% of them have been PlayStation 5. Quick math will tell you that works out to roughly double the PlayStation 5 sales when compared to Xbox Series X/S.

Even better news for Sony is that resold PlayStation 5 units sell for quite a bit more than the competition. The $500 PlayStation 5 has been averaging around $900, while Xbox Series X clocks in at roughly $730. This means that Sony’s new console sells for 80% higher, while Microsoft’s yields about a 46% return.

While it’s worth noting that StockX is just one source of information, it’s the only one we’ve had yet. So even if it doesn’t paint a perfect picture of what’s happening behind the curtain, it’s provides us with a sneak peek of concrete information that become more official at a later date.

Bearing all of this in mind, it’s important to remember that console generations tend to last quite a while. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are still alive and kicking after debuting more than seven years ago. This means there’s still oodles of time for these trends to change. That being said, these StockX’s numbers remain accurate for the entire market it will likely prove very hard for Microsoft to gain enough traction make a comeback and take over.

Truth be told, I thought I’d end up buying one of each next-generation console. I ended up successfully pre-ordering an Xbox Series S, but later changed my mind and canceled the order, as someone else is likely to get more use out of it.

Simply put, I personally haven’t been enamored by any next-generation exclusives that I cannot already enjoy on my PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, or Nintendo Switch. Once that happens, I’ll likely resell or trade in my current Microsoft and PlayStation consoles for something

