Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Kate Spade debuts a Minnie Mouse collection with an array of handbags, apparel, and accessories for Disney lovers. Inside this collection there are 37 items ranging in prices from $20 to $328 for select handbags. A majority of the items feature the classic polka dot design that Minnie wears on her outfits. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from this collection and be sure to check out our latest guide to the Nike 2021 new arrivals to update your workout wear.

Kate Spade x Minnie Mouse handbags

One of our top picks from this collection is the Disney x Kate Spade Minnie Mouse Medium Satchel. This handbag is great for everyday use and features a spacious interior. It’s a nice option for convenience with two straps that can be worn as a crossbody or handbag alike. It’s priced at $328 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe or a collectible piece for years.

If you look after infants or small children, the Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse Bethany Baby Bag is adorable. It features a large bow on the front and comes with a changing mat inside. This diaper bag also has several bottle pockets and a zippered top to keep all of your essentials secure. It’s priced at $348 and rated 4.8/5 stars from Kate Spade customers.

Kate Spade apparel

If you’re hoping for a trip to Disney when travel is safer or just love Minnie Mouse, check out the Kate Spade x Disney Sweatshirt. This casual top will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, leggings, or joggers alike. It’s made of a cotton-terry material, is multi-seasonal, and priced at $148.

If you’re looking for a cute T-shirt, the Minnie Mouse x Kate Spade Polka Dot Tee is a must-have. It’s priced at $78 and made of Kate Spade’s special pima cotton jersey material that’s soft to touch and has a hint of stretch.

Minnie Mouse accessories

Elevate your look with jewelry from this collection. One of our favorite pieces is the Pave Slider Bracelet that’s priced at $58. This style can be worn everyday and will pair with any outfit. The delicate details are beautiful including the diamonds on the ends as well as on the Disney pendant.

