Do you have your goals for 2021 in place? If so, you can easily boost the workouts you have in mind with Nike’s new gear. From running shoes to apparel and accessories, Nike’s new arrivals are ready to rock your workouts. Better yet, Nike’s new arrivals are very on-trend and stylish to standout. Head below to find all of our top picks from Nike’s 2021 new arrivals, and be sure to check out our latest guide to Amazon Fashion’s ‘New Year New You’ section with all of its best-selling activewear.

New Nike Shoes

Are you a runner? If so, you will love Nike’s new React Infinity Run 2 Shoes. They just dropped a men’s and women’s style, and both are priced at $160. Nike quotes that this shoe “features an updated Flyknit upper to help promote more strength and support in the toe, eye-stay and foxing, and with more breathability in areas like the vamp and the midfoot (Nike Flywire cables have also been added throughout the upper to help increase support).” These supportive shoes can be worn on the treadmill or road alike and are were designed to go for miles. The foam insole also promotes comfort, and they’re flexible to promote a natural stride.

If you’re looking for a casual sneaker, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid ’07 style is very on-trend for this season. The high-top version adds a vintage flair, and it’s available in two color options: white or black. It also has a padded collar and cushioned insole for added comfort, and the perforations at the top of the sneakers promote a breathable component. These sneakers are priced at $95.

New Nike Arrivals: Apparel

For women, joggers are a very on-trend piece to add to your wardrobe in 2021. They’re great for lounging, workouts, casual wear, and more. One of our favorite new styles for women is the Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers that are priced at $100. They come in six color options and have a drawstring waist for a perfect fit. This style even has three pockets, with one of them being zippered to store a card, keys, or small essentials. Better yet, it also has a matching jacket for a cohesive look.

For men, one of our favorite apparel new arrivals is the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Sweatshirt in an array of color options for 2021. This sweatshirt is very versatile, and the fleece material adds comfort. The logo on the chest is stylish, as well as the vintage crewneck styles. It’s priced at just $45 and a best-seller at Nike as well.

