Up to 40% off Otterbox tumblers: Elevation Growler, wine mugs, more from $18

Woot is now offering up to 40% off a selection of Otterbox tumblers. One standout is the 28-ounce Otterbox Elevation Growler for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $35 direct from Otterbox and over at Amazon, today’s offer is around 20% off the going rate and the best we can find. These tumblers are made from “rugged stainless steel to weather years of use and abuse” with internal copper lining to maintain the ideal temperature (cold for “up to seven days”). You have your choice of powder coated color here and they ship with the Otterbox limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

For something even more affordable with a smilier feature set, consider the Contigo Autoseal Chill Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for under $16.50 Prime shipped. It’s only slightly smaller at 24-ounces and features a solid temperature retention rating with even better reviews than the lead deal. But for additional options, head over to our latest Contigo bottle sale with options starting from around $8 Prime shipped

Browse through the rest of the Woot Otterbox tumbler sale right here for additional models starting from $18. You’l find the larger Growlers, wine mugs, and more all at up to 40% off right here.

If you’re in the market for some new workout gear and home gym equipment, we have plenty of that to browse through. Firstly, be sure to check out today’s offer on Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium weight bench and this morning’s BodyBoss 2.0 Gold Box offer, along with everything else in our sports/fitness guide. Then, refresh your workout apparel with today’s Athleta markdowns, the Lululemon sale we spotted earlier, and this Mountain Hardwear outlet sale, just to name a few. 

More on the Otterbox Elevation Growler:

From concerts in the park to meandering hikes to kid sporting events, these Elevation growlers carry the hydration you need. Designed from rugged stainless steel to weather years of use and abuse, your constant companion is ready to keep your favorite beverages the right temp everywhere you go.

