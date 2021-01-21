Save big at Banana Republic Factory with up to 75% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance

Banana Republic Factory is currently offering up to 75% off sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance. No code needed and prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can easily update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, loungewear, dress shirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Elevate your everyday look with the men’s Skinny-Fit Stretch Dark Wash Jeans. This style can easily be dressed up or down and worn throughout any season. They’re currently marked down to $35 and originally were priced at $70. The hem of these jeans can also be rolled for a stylish look and they’re infused with stretch to promote comfort as well. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

Another notable deal from this sale is the Tie-Waist Utility Jacket for women. Originally this jacket was priced at $140, however during the sale you can find it for $84. This style has a tie-waist that’s flattering and perfect for spring weather.

The most notable deals for women include:

