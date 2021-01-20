FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch packs ECG tracking at $262 (Save $68)

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $261.96 shipped. Down from the usual $330 going rate, you’re saving 21% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8 and coming within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. Fitbit Sense stands out from the brand’s other wearables with an always-on AMOLED display that’s backed by up to 6-day battery life. You’ll also enjoy ECG capabilities which have been added for the first time, as well as stress monitoring, skin temperature tracking, and all of the usual exercise stats. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,500 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

But if the more premium features found above aren’t necessarily worth the higher price tag, Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch at $230 is worth a look instead. On top of the cash savings, you’ll still benefit from a similar roster of fitness tracking stats, as well as 6-day battery life. Mainly, there’s just no ECG here, or some of the other unique monitoring capabilities noted above. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While we’re still seeing a handful of discounts in our fitness tracker hub, price cuts on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at $60 off are now joined by these TicWatch Wear OS models from $128. Not to mention, we just saw a series of Apple Watch Series 5 Nike offerings go on sale from $299, as well.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

