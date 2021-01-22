FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple starts $5 Build Your Collection movie sale featuring iconic 80s and 90s films

Apple has kicked off a $5 Build Your Collection movie sale this weekend. You’ll find a wide range of genres discounted with a number of titles from the 80s and 90s headlining. All of these films will become a permanent part of your library, so now is a great time to expand your collection and enjoy some classic movies. Head below for all of our top picks.

Before we jump into today’s best deals, make sure you also check out this week’s other two big sales on Apple’s iTunes storefront. You can save on a number of TV shows from $10 right now, including Chernobyl, West World, Bob’s Burgers, and more. There’s also still plenty of movie bundle deals and Disney films priced from $5 ongoing from Tuesday’s promotion.

Now for this week’s sale, you’d typically pay $10 and upwards of $20 for all of these titles. If not at new all-time lows, many of these offers match the best we’ve seen over the years.

Top $5 deals from this week’s sale include:

