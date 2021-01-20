Apple launches TV show sale from $10: Chernobyl, West World, Bob’s Burgers, more

Following yesterday’s big movie sale, Apple’s iTunes storefront is back this morning with a selection of TV shows discounted from HBO and more. Notable titles down below include the Chernobyl mini-series, Westworld, Person of Interest, and more. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Notable TV show deals today include:
Headlining today’s sale is Chernobyl, the popular mini-series that details the nuclear explosion in Ukraine back in the 1980s. This title is down to $9.99 from the usual $20 going rate and matching the best we’ve seen at iTunes. Includes eight episodes, behind the scenes footage, and more.
Other deals today:
- Westworld Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Strike Back Seasons 1-7: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Person of Interest Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Nip/Tuck Complete Series: $40 (Reg. $70)
- Longmire Seasons 1-6: $40 (Reg. $55)
- Bob’s Burgers Season 1-10: $70 (Reg. $100)
- The Twilight Zone Complete Series: $50 (Reg. $80)
- Law and Order SVU Seasons: $10 each (Reg. $20)
- Chicago Fire Seasons: $10 each (Reg. $20)
Make sure you check out this week’s movie bundle sale at Apple for more deals on Disney films and other iconic titles from $5.
