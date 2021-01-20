FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple launches TV show sale from $10: Chernobyl, West World, Bob’s Burgers, more

-
AppleMedia
From $10

Following yesterday’s big movie sale, Apple’s iTunes storefront is back this morning with a selection of TV shows discounted from HBO and more. Notable titles down below include the Chernobyl mini-series, Westworld, Person of Interest, and more. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Notable TV show deals today include:

Headlining today’s sale is Chernobyl, the popular mini-series that details the nuclear explosion in Ukraine back in the 1980s. This title is down to $9.99 from the usual $20 going rate and matching the best we’ve seen at iTunes. Includes eight episodes, behind the scenes footage, and more.

Other deals today:

Make sure you check out this week’s movie bundle sale at Apple for more deals on Disney films and other iconic titles from $5.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Fill up your 2021 reading list with these Amazon eBook ...
Take up to $100 off Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pr...
Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets $100 disco...
Upgrade your music game with a 12-month Tidal HiFi subs...
Microsoft’s latest movie sale includes Hunger Gam...
Apple Watch Series 5 with Nike branding go on sale from...
Apple movie bundle sale starts at $8, plus Disney films...
Watch 1-month of Philo’s live + on-demand streami...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Carhartt offers up to 50% off new markdowns with popular t-shirts, sweatshirts, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Madden NFL 21 $22.50, more

$35 Learn More
Save $30

Add G-Technology’s rugged 4TB USB-C Hard Drive to your EDC for $130 (Save $30)

$130 Learn More
80% off

Fill up your 2021 reading list with these Amazon eBook deals from $2 (Up to 80% off)

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $300

Harman Kardon’s sleek Aura Studio 3 speaker falls to $200 (Save 33%)

$200 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 25% off your order with deals from just $8

from $8 Learn More
Up to $150

Save on Anker’s Nebula projectors and more from $238

From $238 Learn More
20% off

Blue Diamond Gold Box almond snack sale from $7: Natural Raw, BBQ Habanero, more

From $7 Learn More