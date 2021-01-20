Apple launches TV show sale from $10: Chernobyl, West World, Bob’s Burgers, more

Following yesterday’s big movie sale, Apple’s iTunes storefront is back this morning with a selection of TV shows discounted from HBO and more. Notable titles down below include the Chernobyl mini-series, Westworld, Person of Interest, and more. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Notable TV show deals today include:

Headlining today’s sale is Chernobyl, the popular mini-series that details the nuclear explosion in Ukraine back in the 1980s. This title is down to $9.99 from the usual $20 going rate and matching the best we’ve seen at iTunes. Includes eight episodes, behind the scenes footage, and more.

Other deals today:

Make sure you check out this week’s movie bundle sale at Apple for more deals on Disney films and other iconic titles from $5.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!