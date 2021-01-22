Nintendo just finished up their latest Nintendo Download yesterday, and we finally got the news that many have been waiting for: Hitman 3 – Cloud Version is now available for FREE on Nintendo Switch. That’s right, the conclusion to the Hitman trilogy is finally available, and it won’t cost you a dime to download. This and much more is available as part of the latest Nintendo Direct, so keep reading to find out everything we know.

Hitman 3 – Cloud Version launches on Nintendo Switch

Hitman 3 – Cloud Version is the “dramatic conclusion” to the epic Hitman trilogy. Announced last year, the game is finally available and you can download it at no cost on Nintendo Switch from the eShop. However, do keep in mind that the free download is limited to a demo. Agent 47 returns here, and you’ll follow him on an “intimate journey of darkness and hope” as you “experience a globetrotting adventure across a tactile and immersive world.” While playing, you’ll be able to enjoy “unparalleled player choice and replayability.” If you’re a fan of the Hitman franchise, this is a must-have for every collection.

You’ll need to be connected to the internet to play Hitman 3 on Switch

While other platforms can play Hitman 3 locally, Nintendo Switch will require an active internet connection for you to enjoy it. This can be a downside if you were wanting to enjoy the conclusion of this unique trilogy while on-the-go, but, likely due to the lackluster power of the Switch, you’ll need a persistent internet connection in order to play the latest installment in the series.

Other announcements at Nintendo Direct

Nintendo also announced a plethora of other titles at its latest Nintendo Direct, including Cyber Shadow, which is a game where “the world has been taken over by synthetic lifeforms.” Plus, Bouncing Hero, Chess Royal, Loot Hero DX, Shing!, Unspottable, Timothy and the Mysterious Forest, and many other games are either available as of today or are launching in the coming week.

9to5Toys’ take

While Nintendo Direct held a lot this week, there’s no denying that Hitman 3 – Cloud Version is the star of the show. While it’s a bit sad that you need a persistent internet connection to play the game, it’s no surprise given the Switch launched nearly four years ago, and at the time, was considered to be on the lower end of the power spectrum. It’s long overdue for a Switch update with more powerful hardware, so here’s hoping that 2021 gives us the ability to enjoy great games like Hitman 3 without a persistent connection to the cloud.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!